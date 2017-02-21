More Ola, Uber cars ply on Delhi roads but driver forum plan fresh stir

-
The ongoing strike of drivers of Ola and Uber appeared petering out as cab availability increased across the city today even as the forum leading the agitation announced a fresh protest.
Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi (SDAD), which claims to represent 1.5 lakh of drivers, said it will "gherao" Transport Minister Satyendar Jain's residence on Tuesday
However, SDAD vice-president Ravi Rathore acknowledged that at least 60 per cent of the cabs were plying presently.
Few members of the association continued demonstrating at Jantar Mantar for the eleventh straight day. They also met BJP leader and North Delhi Mayor Ravinder Gupta in this regard at the Delhi BJP office.
Yesterday, Rathore had hinted at calling off strike in next one or two days citing financial problems being faced by drivers.
The drivers had called the strike demanding an increase in fares from the existing Rs 6 per km and also removal of the 25 per cent commission these cab aggregators charge them on every booking.
The drivers have also been protesting against the lack of basic amenities like insurance and medical covers extended to them by these app-based cab services.
Meanwhile, cabs were fairly easy to find on Uber and Ola's apps throughout the day.
