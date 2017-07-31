More than 40 hydro projects running behind schedule, says Piyush Goyal

A total of 41 under-construction (above 25 MW) with a combined capacity of 11,792.5 MW are running behind schedule, was informed on Monday.



"Presently, 41 HEPs (above 25 MW), aggregating to 11,792.5 MW, are under construction in the country. All the above are running behind schedule," Power Minister said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.





The are lagging on account of natural calamities, delays in forest clearances and and problems, the minister said.

He also said state-owned is scheduled to generate 4458.69 million units additional power from two of its under- construction - Parbati-II (800 MW) in and Kishanganga HEP (330 MW) in



While Parbati-II is scheduled to be commissioned in October 2018, Kishanganga is scheduled to begin in January 2018, he said.

The minister said various steps are being taken for commissioning of pending