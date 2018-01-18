More than 40% of foreign-born techies in Seattle are Indians: Report

More than 40 per cent of the foreign-born tech workers in Seattle which is home to Microsoft, Amazon, and Boeing -- are from India, according to a media report. is overly dependent (70 per cent) on foreign tech workers in IT occupation, the report in 'The Seattle Times' said. In the adjoining area, more than half of tech workers are foreign-born, the daily reported. This is followed by the Seattle area where nearly 40 per cent of the IT workers are foreign-born out of which more than 40 per cent are from India, the report said. China is a distant second with 13.5 per cent. The number of foreign-born IT workers is also quite high in other major IT and hubs of America. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria (33.8 per cent), Dallas- Forth Worth (31.4 per cent), Boston-Cambridge (30.8 per cent), and San Diego-Carlsbad (30.5 per cent). Citing the report, Mercury News, a prominent daily, said that these figures suggest that would be lost without these foreign workers.