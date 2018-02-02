More trouble! CBI files chargesheet against Ram Rahim in castration case

The on Thursday filed a chargesheet against rape convict chief Gurmeet and two of his followers in a in a court in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh.

The chargesheet has been filed nearly three years after the directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the allegations that the controversial sect chief had forced castration of his followers inside the Dera campus near Sirsa town in Haryana.

The petition in the high court was filed by former sect follower Hans Raj Chauhan who alleged that he had been castrated at the behest of the sect chief.

Chauhan claimed that he along with 400 followers were castrated inside the Dera premises after being told that this will lead them closer to God.

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year sentence in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail for raping two women disciples, is also facing legal proceedings in two murder cases.