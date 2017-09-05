Mosquito menace in Delhi: Dengue cases cross 1000 mark, 524 of malaria

The number of dengue-affected people in the capital this season has climbed to 1,185 with over 35 per cent cases of the vector-borne disease recorded last month, according to a municipal report released today.



A 12-year-old boy had succumbed to shock syndrome on August 1 at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, the first death due to the vector-borne disease reported in the city this year.



The number of cases recorded till September 2 has risen to 524, while the figure for stands at 392.Of the 1,185 cases, 604 affected people were residents of Delhi, while the rest were patients from other states. Of the 604 cases of residents, 418 were reported this month.Vector-borne are reported between mid-July and November end. Cases of all the three vector-borne were reported much earlier this time, which doctors had attributed to early arrival of the monsoon.and are caused by aedes agypti mosquito, which breeds in clear Anopheles mosquito, which causes malaria, can breed in both fresh and muddyAccording to the report, breeding of mosquitoes has been reported at 1,38,590 households in All the three municipal corporations have stepped up awareness drives -- distributing pamphlets and plying with loudspeakers issuing dos and don'ts for prevention of theThe city has banned over-the-counter sale of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory such as aspirin and brufen as their use may "pose a threat" to and patients.At least 21 deaths due to were reported last year at various hospitals, including nine at AIIMS, though the official tally of the stood at 10. 17 deaths suspected to be due to were also reported by theAt least 15 fatalities were reported last year at various hospitals in the city due to complications triggered by chikungunya, though the have kept the death tally at zero.In one of the worst outbreaks, a total of 12,221 cases were reported in till December 24, 2016, out of which 9,749 were confirmed.