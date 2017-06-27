Mosquito menace in Delhi: With 113 cases, malaria bigger worry than dengue

Chikungunya cases also saw a rise in the city with nearly 150 cases recorded

With the monsoon approaching, people in have another worry — malaria, 113 cases of which have already been reported in the national capital, while the number of cases have inched close to 100.



According to a municipal report released on Tuesday, the number of cases recorded in the city stand at nearly 150.



Of the 113 people affected by malaria, 62 belonged to Delhi, while 51 of the infection cases diagnosed here were traced to other states.



In Delhi, at least 40 cases have been recorded till June 24, while 17 were reported last month, according to the report by the South Municipal Corporation (SDMC) which tabulates such cases on behalf of all three civic bodies of the city.



and are caused by the bite of aedes agypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water, while anopheles mosquito, which cause malaria, can breed in both fresh and muddy water.



Of the 149 cases of chikungunya, 11 have been recorded this month, even as authorities gear up to combat its outbreak.



97 cases of have also been reported this season.



The SDMC has launched a pilot project whereby about 200 breeding checkers (DBCs) in select vulnerable regions have been armed with tablets to record data during inspection of households and feed it to central control room in real time.



All three municipal corporations have stepped up awareness drive, including through distribution of pamphlets and plying of vehicles carrying loudspeakers, issuing out dos and don'ts on prevention of vector-borne diseases.



The government on June 23 had issued instructions to state-run and private hospitals and nursing homes to increase their bed capacity by up to 20 per cent for the next six months to deal with the possible outbreak of and



The government has banned over-the-counter sale of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin and brufen as their use may "pose a threat" to and patients.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last month directed the authorities to make a comprehensive plan in the matter, while the civic bodies are keeping a tab on mosquito-breeding, in and out of homes, through regular monitoring.



Though the season of vector-borne diseases had ended in December, the city continues to report such cases, prompting authorities to prepare a roadmap for the combat plan.



Six cases of were reported in January, four in February, 11 in March and as many in April.



As many as 4,431 cases of were reported till the end of 2016.



On May 13, Kejriwal had chaired a high-level meeting of officers from the three municipal corporations and the government to discuss plans to eliminate vector-borne diseases in the national capital.



He had also written to Union minister J P Nadda, requesting him to reserve 10 per cent of the beds in the central government-run hospitals for the treatment of and patients.



Till January 14, only two cases were reported, while no case had been diagnosed till then.



At least 15 fatalities were reported last year at various hospitals in the city due to complications triggered by though the civic bodies have kept the death tally at zero.



At least 21 deaths due to were reported last year at various hospitals, including nine at AIIMS, though the official tally of the SDMC stood at 10.



17 suspected deaths in 2016 due to were also reported by the civic bodies.



In one of the worst outbreak, a total of 12,221 cases were reported in till December 24, 2016, out of which 9,749 were confirmed.



The season for the vector-borne diseases begins from mid-July and generally lasts till November-end.

Press Trust of India