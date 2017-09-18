Most watched TV programmes: Reality hooks the urban viewer

After the relatively weak showing of Big Boss 10, the buzz among television networks was that Indian audiences were finally tiring of their obsession with reality shows. The ratings for the recent crop of reality shows seem to challenge that view, as three shows figure in the top five (urban) and one in the top five (urban plus rural) most watched television programmes. Raj Nayak, COO at Viacom 18 says, “While other channels did reality shows on and off, now everyone has upped the ante on this genre.” Even as reality shows grab eyeballs in the television watching ...