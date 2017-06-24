Mothers' obesity linked to higher risk of birth defects

The overall risk of serious birth defects was 4.1% for boys and 2.8% for girls

Even among obese pregnant women, being heavier is associated with a higher risk of having babies with serious birth defects, a Swedish study suggests.



has long been tied to an increased risk of for and their The current study examined data on 1.2 million births in and found that the odds of problems like heart defects, nervous system malformations and limb deformities rises along with the severity of at the start of the pregnancy.



For normal-weight women, the risk of serious was 3.4 per cent, the study found. For obese mothers, the risk ranged from 3.8 per cent to 4.7 per cent, increasing as women carried more excess weight based on their body mass index (BMI), researchers report in The BMJ.



“The sensitive period of fetal organ development is the first eight weeks of pregnancy and it is in particular during this time BMI may have a negative impact,” said lead study author Martina Persson of the Karolinska Institute and Sachsska Children’s Hospital in Stockholm.



“This means that it is important to try to obtain a body weight as close to normal as possible before conception,” Persson said by email.



To assess the relationship between degrees of maternal and the odds of birth defects, researchers examined records for singleton births across between 2001 and 2014.



They grouped women based on their BMI, a measure of weight relative to height, at the time of their first prenatal visit. Underweight women had a BMI of less than 18.5, normal-weight had a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9, and overweight people had a BMI of 25 to 29.9.



Women with the least severe obesity, known as "class I" had a BMI of 30 to 34.9, followed by class II with a BMI of 35 to 39.9, and the most severe obesity, class III, with a BMI of 40 or more.



Overall, 43,550 babies, or 3.5 per cent, had major congenital malformations. Heart defects were the most common, followed by defects of the genital organs, limbs, urinary system, digestive system and nervous system.



After accounting for other factors that can influence the odds of such as mothers' age, marital status, education, country of birth and smoking status, researchers found the most severely obese women in the study were 37 per cent more likely to have babies with than normal weight Although the largest number of malformations involved the heart, the greatest rise in risk linked to was for nervous system problems. Compared to normal-weight mothers, the risk of nervous system malformations rose by 44 per cent to 88 per cent with increasing severity of



Lisa Rapaport | Reuters