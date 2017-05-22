Mount Everest: Missing UP man dies after falling from 8,200 metres altitude

With this, total number of people who died from Nepal side of Mount Everest has reached five

With this, total number of people who died from Nepal side of Mount Everest has reached five

A 27-year-old Indian climber, who went missing on Mount Everest, has died after he fell some 200 metres on his return after conquering the world's tallest peak, the fifth fatality on the mountain this season, an official said on Monday.



from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad fell from the 8,200 metre altitude, which is popularly known as Balcony, and died, said Bhattarai, Director General of Department of Tourism.



"Our liaison officer deputed in Mt has confirmed that he died after he fell some 150 to 200 metre down from the Balcony while he was descending after the summit," he told PTI.



Balcony is the final resting spot before climbers ascend the south summit of the mountain.



With this, the total number of people who died from the side of Mt has reached five.



Kumar successfully climbed the 8,848 meters high at 1:28 PM on Saturday. His climbing guide Lakpa Wongya Sherpa was also found unconscious after suffering from frostbite at Camp IV.



Kumar and the climbing guide got separated during the descent.



Ang Tshering Sherpa, president of Mountaineering Association earlier had earlier said that "the chances of his survival were slim, as more than 24 hours had elapsed since he went missing in the extreme climate".



An American and a Slovakian died near the summit of the world's highest peak yesterday. An Australian also died while the identity of the fourth person was not immediately known.



has cleared 371 mountaineers to climb during the current season ending this month.



Nearly 300 people have died on Mt since the first ascent to the peak was made in 1953.



It is estimated that more than 200 dead bodies are still lying on the mountain.

Press Trust of India