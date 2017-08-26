Movie review: Babumoshai Bandookbaaz misses the target

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz may have most trappings of a no-holds-barred, Gangs of Wasseypur-esque thriller, but this tale about a small-town contract killer makes a somewhat dull bang. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, common to both films, has built for himself a dedicated following as evidenced by even a thin Friday-morning crowd at the cinemas indulging in hoots and claps. Yet, this is a less-than-optimum performance by him in what is a rather unnecessary film. Babu Bihari (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is an expert marksman, who makes a living disposing of pesky opponents for local politicians. He also ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?