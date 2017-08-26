Movie review: Babumoshai Bandookbaaz misses the target

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz may have most trappings of a no-holds-barred, Gangs of Wasseypur-esque thriller, but this tale about a small-town contract killer makes a somewhat dull bang. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, common to both films, has built for himself a dedicated following as evidenced by even a thin Friday-morning crowd at the cinemas indulging in hoots and claps. Yet, this is a less-than-optimum performance by him in what is a rather unnecessary film. Babu Bihari (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is an expert marksman, who makes a living disposing of pesky opponents for local politicians. He also ...