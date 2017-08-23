MP: 50 students hospitalised after ammonia cylinder explosion near school

At least 50 students of a private were on Wednesday hospitalised after they complained of uneasiness following inhalation of ammonia gas which leaked from a cold storage nearby, district authorities said.



Nearly 800 students were present on the campus when the gas leaked from the adjoining cold storage, located on Narsingpur road, a senior official said.



District Collector J K Jain ordered an inquiry into the incident."Fifty students were taken to the district hospital after they complained of uneasiness. They were sent home after medical check-up and being provided medication. We have evacuated the school," Jain told after visiting the spot along with Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari."We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. The police is questioning the owner of the cold storage," the collector said.The students had assembled on the campus for the daily prayer when the ammonia gas leaked from a pipeline at around 10.15 am. After the leak, some students complained of uneasiness, he said.The ammonia gas leakage was caused by an explosion of a cylinder in the cold storage, Jain said.SP Tiwari said teams of fire brigade and ambulances were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported."The situation is now under control and we are are questioning the cold storage owner," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)