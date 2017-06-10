MP farmers' stir: CM Chouhan doing 'nautanki' with fast, says Congress

Reacting to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plan to go on an indefinite to restore peace among the farming community of the state, the party Saturday accused the latter of doing political drama to gain the people's sympathy.

leader Jeetu Patwari told ANI, "I do not understand that instead of maintaining and order which was their responsibility, they fired on The chief minister is doing these kinds of gimmicks to gain the people's sympathy."

Patwari suggested that Chouhan should have talked to all farmers' organisations instead of going on an indefinite

"Whenever it is anything, BJP leaders start doing dramas. The CM should have talked to all the farmers' organisations and thought about how this protest could have been calmed down," he said.

Patwari assured support to the of the country.

leader Mukesh Naik described Chief Minister Chouhan as 'Arvind Kejriwal part 2' and charged him with making the situation worse by going on a hunger strike.

"Being in a supreme position in Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister should face the situation, think about the resolution, interact with the victims. Protestors are already facing a severe farmers' agitation," Naik told ANI.

Chouhan will begin his from 11 am at the Dussera Maidan where he will hold an open 'durbar' for agitating to meet him.

Earlier, Chouhan said, "I am not emotionless, and therefore, I will sit at BHEL's Dussera ground tomorrow at 11 am and appeal to the to come forward and discuss all the issues."

Maintaining that his government would deal with miscreants with an iron fist, Chouhan said his is an attempt to ensure peace in the state.

in are demanding better prices for their produce as also a waiver on loan repayments.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn earlier on Tuesday when five were killed and eight others were injured in police firing in district.