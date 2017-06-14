TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Keep dreaming, taunts Vijay Mallya as India fails to give UK court evidence
Business Standard

MP farmers' stir: Govt clears Rs 1 cr for kin of those killed in Mandsaur

The aid was sanctioned from CM's discretionary fund and would be given through e-payment facility

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photo: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday sanctioned financial aid of Rs one crore each to the families of the six farmers killed during the violent stir by peasants in Mandsaur.

The aid was sanctioned from the chief minister's discretionary fund and it would be given by the Mandsaur collector through e-payment facility, a public relation official said.



On June 6, five farmers were killed as the agitation by peasants turned violent in Mandsaur district.

A 26-year-old farmer died in Badavan village of Mandsaur district. Locals on June 9 had alleged that he was beaten up by policemen.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MP farmers' stir: Govt clears Rs 1 cr for kin of those killed in Mandsaur

The aid was sanctioned from CM's discretionary fund and would be given through e-payment facility

The aid was sanctioned from CM's discretionary fund and would be given through e-payment facility The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday sanctioned financial aid of Rs one crore each to the families of the six farmers killed during the violent stir by peasants in Mandsaur.

The aid was sanctioned from the chief minister's discretionary fund and it would be given by the Mandsaur collector through e-payment facility, a public relation official said.

On June 6, five farmers were killed as the agitation by peasants turned violent in Mandsaur district.

A 26-year-old farmer died in Badavan village of Mandsaur district. Locals on June 9 had alleged that he was beaten up by policemen. image
Business Standard
177 22

MP farmers' stir: Govt clears Rs 1 cr for kin of those killed in Mandsaur

The aid was sanctioned from CM's discretionary fund and would be given through e-payment facility

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday sanctioned financial aid of Rs one crore each to the families of the six farmers killed during the violent stir by peasants in Mandsaur.

The aid was sanctioned from the chief minister's discretionary fund and it would be given by the Mandsaur collector through e-payment facility, a public relation official said.

On June 6, five farmers were killed as the agitation by peasants turned violent in Mandsaur district.

A 26-year-old farmer died in Badavan village of Mandsaur district. Locals on June 9 had alleged that he was beaten up by policemen.

image
Business Standard
177 22