MP farmers' stir: Govt clears Rs 1 cr for kin of those killed in Mandsaur

The aid was sanctioned from CM's discretionary fund and would be given through e-payment facility

The on Wednesday sanctioned financial aid of Rs one crore each to the families of the six killed during the violent stir by peasants in Mandsaur.



The aid was sanctioned from the chief minister's discretionary fund and it would be given by the Mandsaur collector through e-payment facility, a public relation official said.



On June 6, five were killed as the agitation by peasants turned violent in Mandsaur district.



A 26-year-old farmer died in Badavan village of Mandsaur district. Locals on June 9 had alleged that he was beaten up by policemen.

