MP farmers' stir: Not emotionless, will fast from today, says CM Chouhan

Chief Minister will undertake an indefinite fast "for peace" from Saturday, in an attempt to restore peace among the farming community of the state.

Chouhan will begin his fast from 11 am at the Dussera Maidan where he will hold an open 'durbar' for agitating to meet him.

Chouhan said on Friday, "I am not emotionless, and therefore, I will sit at BHEL's Dussera ground tomorrow at 11 am I appeal to the to come forward and discuss all the issues."

Maintaining that his government would deal with miscreants with an iron fist, Chouhan said his fast is an attempt to ensure peace in the state.

in are demanding better prices for their produce as also a waiver on loan repayments.

The ruling BJP and the opposition have locked horns over the farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh, with the former claiming that the latter was behind the chaos and violence in district that claimed six lives.

vice president and Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav attempted to reach earlier this week to commiserate with the agitating farmers, but police prevented their movement into the area. was even detained by the police under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before being released on bail after several hours.

He has claimed that the Centre is only firing at the rather than providing them with solace and justice.

Meanwhile, Shivpuri MLA Shakuntala Khatik has been seen on video repeatedly inciting party workers and to burn down a police station in the area, even as she is being requested not to do so.

The video, which has gone viral, may further cement the Bharatiya Janata Party's ( BJP) allegation that the " is instigating for political gain".