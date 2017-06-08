MP farmers' stir: Rahul Gandhi's entry into Mandsaur blocked; RAF deployed

Vice-President might not be able to meet the victims of Tuesday's police firing in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh as the state administration has decided to stop him at Nayagaon in Neemuch, around 40 kilometre away from the epicentre.

Other leaders, including senior leaders like Ajay Singh and Arun Yadav, have also been stopped from going towards Mandsaur. Gandhi is being accompanied by Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav.

The state administration has shifted the District Magistrate and SP of Mandsaur and clamped section 144 in all sensitive areas, including the borders of Rajasthan, Gujarat and also around roads approaching from Madhya Pradesh.

At least five farmers were shot dead as the more than a fortnight-long agitation of farmers in the state turned violent in Mandsaur on Tuesday even as the main group spearheading the agitation distanced itself from the incident.

"We have been protesting against the falling price of farm produce and are also demanding a loan waiver for farmers. We have held big agitations in Dewas, Indore, and Sonkach but never have the protests become violent. It is the presence of anti-social elements, supported by a political party, that has lead to the firing," said Sunil Goud, secretary of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, the main agitators fighting for the farmers.