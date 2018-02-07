JUST IN
Business Standard

MS Dhoni becomes 4th wicket-keeper to effect 400 dismissals in ODIs

Wicket-keepers who have more dismissals to their name than Dhoni are Kumar Sangakkara (482), Adam Gilchrist (472) and Mark Boucher (424)

Press Trust of India  |  Cape Town 

MS Dhoni,
Photo: PTI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday became the fourth wicket-keeper to effect 400 dismissals in ODIs when he had Aiden Markram stumped during the third match between India and South Africa here. Stand-in captain Markram was beaten by a flighted delivery from chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Dhoni was quick to whip off the bails in the 17th over of the innings. Wicket-keepers who have more dismissals to their name than Dhoni are Kumar Sangakkara (482), Adam Gilchrist (472) and Mark Boucher (424).

First Published: Wed, February 07 2018. 23:53 IST

