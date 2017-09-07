JUST IN
MSME Minister Giriraj Singh's supporters clash with CISF at Patna airport

Some supporters tried to enter the airport raising slogans

IANS  |  Patna 

Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Giriraj Singh (Photo: Twitter/@girirajsinghbjp)

Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh's supporters clashed with CISF personnel at the Patna airport on Thursday, a police officer said.

"The clash took place following heated exchange of words between the supporters and the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, who objected an attempt by them to create trouble at the airport," the official said.

Some supporters tried to enter the airport raising slogans following which they were stopped.

Dozens of supporters gathered at the airport to receive Singh, a BJP MP from Bihar's Nawada constituency, who was returning from Delhi.
First Published: Thu, September 07 2017. 12:26 IST

