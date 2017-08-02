TRENDING ON BS
Mughalsarai-Howrah route disrupted as goods train derails in Bihar

It will take at least 4 to 5 hours before normal traffic can resume: Railway official

IANS  |  Patna 

Bihar: 14 wagons of a goods train derailed on Kaimur-Gaya Mughalsarai railway line; train movement affected. Photo: ANI
At least 14 bogies of a goods train derailed in Bihar's Kaimur district on Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Mughalsarai-Howrah route, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. near Karnash railway halt. Several metres of the track was damaged, an East Central Railway (ECR) official said.

Rajesh Kumar, the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of ECR said railway authorities have begun a probe into the cause of the derailment.

He said some trains were stopped at different stations, several trains were diverted and only one express train was cancelled.

"It will take at least four to five hours before normal traffic can resume," he said.

According to him, top Railway officials were camping at the accident site.

