Mukul Rohatgi to step down from Attorney General's post

(AGI) has written to the government, stating his disinterest in continuing as the top law officer.

Talking to ANI, Rohatgi said he does not want to seek to continue as the AGI for the second-term.

"I do not want to seek reappointment for the post. I have been made as AG for two terms. During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government I was the AG," he said.

Rohatgi's decision comes days after the Centre extended his term along with Solicitor General and Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs) for indefinite period.

Son of former Delhi high court judge, Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi was appointed as the 14th in June 2014.

He has represented the Gujarat Government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and death cases, including the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh cases.