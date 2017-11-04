JUST IN
Five-judge Bench to deal with pleas on depositing scrapped notes
Business Standard

Mukul Roy joins Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP said the doors of the party are open to leaders from other parties

BS Reporter 

New Delhi: Former TMC Leader Mukul Roy after he joined Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

Former railway minister Mukul Roy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Roy, a founder member of the Trinamool Congress, had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the Trinamool in October. 

Roy is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Saradha chit fund scam. “The law will take its own course,” he said. After its gains in vote share in the 2014 Lok Sabha, the BJP fared poorly in the 2016 Assembly polls in West Bengal. 

BJP leaders have said the doors of the party are open to leaders from other parties in states such as Bengal and Odisha, where it wants to bolster its organisation.
First Published: Sat, November 04 2017. 01:11 IST

