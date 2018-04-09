Mumbai Airport runway to remain closed partially on Apr 9-10 for 6 hours

at the were hit badly on Monday with two major carriers - and Air - together cancelling over 100 flights and rescheduling about 70 services due to the closure of the main runway for six hours for pre-monsoon maintenance work.

The (MIAL), which runs the city airport, had earlier in the day announced the closure of the main runway (O9/27) between 11 am and 5 pm on Monday and Tuesday to facilitate the work.

The city airport is the main base of and a bulk of its operations, both domestic and international, are carried out from here.

While cancelled a total of 70 flights, including 54 domestic services, Air decided not to operate about 34 flights in view of the runway closure.

Additionally, also rescheduled another 70 flights, including 17 international ones. Air diverted four flights.

"Due to the pre-planned maintenance activities before the monsoon season, the runway at the will be closed on April 9-10 from 1100 hours to 1700 hours. Guests planning their travel during this period are requested to allow for sufficient time, in case of delays, while making their bookings," had informed its passengers through its website ahead of the runway closure.

When contacted, an Air spokesperson also said that the cancellation of its flights due to the runway maintenance work at the was intimated to the passengers much in advance.

Passengers are requested to connect with their respective airlines, said MIAL, the

The Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest in the country, has two crossing runways -- 09/27 (the main) and 14/32 (the secondary runway).

While the primary runway can handle up to 48 arrivals and departures per hour, the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements per hour.

On an average, there are 970 flight arrivals and departures at the every day.