Mumbai braces for Cyclone Ockhi, schools shut tomorrow

The government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in and adjoining districts tomorrow due to "serious weather predictions" in view of



An official at the office of India Meteorological Department said on account of the cyclone, the megapolis has started receiving rainfall due to spread of clouds.



The disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory against visiting beaches in view of the high tide alert issued for tonight and tomorrow morning due to the cyclone."Precautionary holiday declared on 5/12/17 for schools and colleges in Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions on #CycloneOckhi #MumbaiRains," state Education Minister Vinod Tawde tweeted.According to the IMD official, a warning of heavy rainfall was issued in north Konkan and north Madhya"The centre of the cyclone is around 600 km from but its cloud band has spread along the coastal areas. Hence, light rainfall has started in The intensity of rains will increase as the cyclone approaches," the official said.He said as the cyclone approaches Maharashtra, the clouds would become denser and wind velocity would increase."We are expecting wind velocity of around 50-60 km per hour over the next two days," the official said, adding that in view of the cyclone, the IMD has forecast a drop in maximum temperatures by two to three degrees and a drop in minimum temperatures by about one to two degrees.