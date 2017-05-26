Mumbai cop's son confesses to killing his mother, arrested from Jodhpur

A man who allegedly murdered his mother, wife of a police officer associated with the probe of the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, was arrested today from a hotel here.

Siddhant Ganore, 20, had fled his house after allegedly killing his mother and took a train to reach on Wednesday, police said.

After arriving here, he stayed in a hotel opposite the city railway station, where the police arrested him this afternoon, they said.

police, after their preliminary investigation, informed their counterpart, whose officials would be arriving to take his custody, they added.

The wife of a police inspector, who was part of the Sheena Bora case probe, was found brutally killed with her throat slit at their Vakola residence in suburban Santa Cruz in yesterday.

"Siddhant had stayed in a hotel opposite the railway station. He purchased a new mobile phone and as soon as he connected with wi-fi and accessed internet, police got his location," SHO (Udaimandir) Madan Beniwal said.

"On receiving the information from police, we reached the hotel and detained him and brought him to the police station, where he confessed to have killed his mother," the officer said, adding the accused did not put up any resistance and accompanied police to the police station without any hesitation or fear.

According to police, after killing his mother with a kitchen knife, Siddhant had tried to slit his wrist but could not do so and fled leaving her mother behind in a pool of blood.

The officer said that he left his cell phone there and did not contact any known all this while.

"On Tuesday, his mother had asked for his progress report and was also to accompany him to college. This scared him and brought him under severe stress, under which, he decided to kill his mother," Beniwal said.

"We have arrested him and are awaiting police to arrive in Jodhpur," said Beniwal, adding that his family members have also been informed, who also are reaching

Meanwhile talking to media, Siddhant, a student of BSc Ist year, expressed no regret and alleged that he killed his mother because she was quite querulous and had made his and his father's life miserable.

"I was under severe stress because of her nature. She would always quarrel with my father and keep scolding me for my studies. On Tuesday, she was to go with me to my college and did not want her to, so I killed her," he said.

After killing her mother Dipali Ganore, he had a bath, gathered his clothes, stuffed them in a bag and fled. He took a train from and reached on Wednesday through Surat.