Mumbai cops register FIR against AIB for insulting PM Modi in tweet

The trolling didn’t stop even after AIB deleted the tweet. Other Twitter users also criticized the AIB group and accused them of insulting the national sentiment.
Thank you for bringing this to our notice.We are forwarding this to the cyber police station.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2017
AIB always gets under fire for their most unfunny jokes. First the sachin-lata thing, now the Modi meme.— Sahil (@sircaastic) July 13, 2017
With fame and power, comes great responsibility. As a comedian, u must know difference between joke, insult and hurting sentiments.— StarDustFarmPoGo©????? (@StarDustFarmPG) July 13, 2017
As I said in the morning. Your intentions matter the most. AIB's intention is not to make people laugh but to hurt. AIB will die eventually. https://t.co/QWcyWG05Cn— Maithun Kashmiri (@Being_Humor) July 12, 2017
Admit it that AIB deliberately posted that pic knowing that few will get angry and they can delete and later play victim, as usual.— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 13, 2017
Tanmay Bhatt, one of the members of the AIB group, then tweeted in response to the trolling. Congress leaders also condemned the group. They called the AIB group as ‘coward’ for refraining from making fun of Modi.
Have some fucking shame. I get BJP trolls, they've got no better work. You guys are a part of the party.— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017
You actually hold some responsibility. Waking up in the morning and trying to shame some comedians for deleting a meme. Ispe utar gaye ho.— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017
PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don't care what you think.— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017
This is not the first time that AIB has fallen into such a controversy. Last year, Tanmay Bhat of AIB sparked a controversy when he posted a video by using snap chat filters to replace his face with Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar, a clip that many found insulting.
Earlier, Christian organisations were also irked by AIB for hurting their religious sentiments and demanded action against those associated with its programme. They protested against some statements in AIB show pertaining to Jesus and the Church. After this, members of AIB met the Auxiliary Bishop of Bombay and offered an unconditional apology to the entire Christian community.
