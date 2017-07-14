Mumbai cops register FIR against AIB for insulting PM Modi in tweet

Comedy group, (AIB) is once again in trouble for their latest joke and this time it is something on PM The group posted an image of PM Modi's lookalike at a railway station along with a photo of the PM with a Snapchat dog filter, captioned #wanderlust on Twitter. There was instant outrage on this. As a result, deleted its post after being ‘roasted’ on Twitter.

A Twitter user, Reetesh Maheshwari, wrote to the Mumbai police handle, calling the meme an unbearable prank and asked for a legal action against this.

In return, the Mumbai police tweeted that the post would be forwarded to the cyber cell for investigation. According to a report in Times of India, Mumbai police's cyber police station at the Bandra-Kurla Complex is probing the matter. Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has registered a FIR also against the group.

Thank you for bringing this to our notice.We are forwarding this to the cyber police station. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2017 The trolling didn’t stop even after deleted the tweet. Other Twitter users also criticized the group and accused them of insulting the sentiment.

always gets under fire for their most unfunny jokes. First the sachin-lata thing, now the — Sahil (@sircaastic) July 13, 2017 With fame and power, comes great responsibility. As a comedian, u must know difference between joke, insult and hurting sentiments. — StarDustFarmPoGo©????? (@StarDustFarmPG) July 13, 2017 As I said in the morning. Your intentions matter the most. AIB's intention is not to make people laugh but to hurt. will die eventually. https://t.co/QWcyWG05Cn — Maithun Kashmiri (@Being_Humor) July 12, 2017 Admit it that deliberately posted that pic knowing that few will get angry and they can delete and later play victim, as usual. — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 13, 2017

Tanmay Bhatt, one of the members of the group, then tweeted in response to the trolling. Congress leaders also condemned the group. They called the group as ‘coward’ for refraining from making fun of Modi.

and Rohan Joshi (another member of group) also responded to the Congress leaders tthrough their tweets. Bhat clarified that he will continue to make similar jokes and also delete them when required to save himself from legal trouble.

Have some fucking shame. I get BJP trolls, they've got no better work. You guys are a part of the party. — (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017

You actually hold some responsibility. Waking up in the morning and trying to shame some comedians for deleting a meme. Ispe utar gaye ho. — (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017

PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don't care what you think. — (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017

This is not the first time that has fallen into such a controversy. Last year, of sparked a controversy when he posted a video by using snap chat filters to replace his face with Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar, a clip that many found insulting.Earlier, Christian organisations were also irked by for hurting their religious sentiments and demanded action against those associated with its programme. They protested against some statements in show pertaining to Jesus and the Church. After this, members of met the Auxiliary Bishop of Bombay and offered an unconditional apology to the entire Christian community.