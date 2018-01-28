Mumbai hospital: Man sucked into MRI machine, CM gives ex-gratia to family

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs. 500,000 for a family of the victim in Nair Hospital case.
A 32-year-old Rajesh Maru lost his life on Saturday evening after he was sucked into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.
An FIR has been registered against the hospital's doctor Siddhant Shah, ward boy Vitthal Chavan and one lady ward attendant Sunita Surve under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The hospital authorities have also handed over the CCTV footage of the incident to the police.
Meanwhile, Maru's relative blamed the hospital authorities' negligence for his death.
"He went there to visit my ailing mother. A ward boy told him to carry an oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room which is prohibited. It all happened because of the carelessness of hospital's doctors and administration.
No security guard was either present to tell him that he should not carry oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room," said Maru's brother-in-law, Harish Solanki.
"As he entered the room the MRI machine sucked him in due to the magnetic force as he had oxygen cylinder with him. He died within two minutes. No hospital authority has approached us accepting their mistake," he added.
The family members along with local people and BJP MLA MP Lodha have also staged a protest inside hospital dean's cabin.
