Mumbai hospital: Man sucked into MRI machine, CM gives ex-gratia to family

Chief Minister on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs. 500,000 for a family of the victim in case.

A 32-year-old lost his life on Saturday evening after he was sucked into a (MRI) machine.

An FIR has been registered against the hospital's doctor Siddhant Shah, ward boy and one lady ward attendant under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The hospital authorities have also handed over the CCTV footage of the incident to the police.

Meanwhile, Maru's relative blamed the hospital authorities' negligence for his death.

"He went there to visit my ailing mother. A ward boy told him to carry an oxygen cylinder with him to room which is prohibited. It all happened because of the carelessness of hospital's doctors and administration.

No was either present to tell him that he should not carry oxygen cylinder with him to room," said Maru's brother-in-law,

"As he entered the room the machine sucked him in due to the magnetic force as he had oxygen cylinder with him. He died within two minutes. No hospital authority has approached us accepting their mistake," he added.

The family members along with local people and have also staged a protest inside hospital dean's cabin.

