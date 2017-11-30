Mumbai metro ferries record 10 million commuters in November

Infrastructure's Metro One notched a new record by ferrying 10.02 million commuters this month, an company official said here on Thursday.

"We operated 10,606 services (trips) this month carrying a total 1,02,57,057 with 99.9 percent punctuality in performance," said an official spokesperson.

Near flawless services, best-in-class commuter experience and a slew of passenger-friendly marketing initiatives helped the company achieve the feat this calendar month, the spokesperson said.

Incidentally, for the same month last year, the commuter ridership was 84,92,650 and in 2015 it was 70,67,775, marking a continuous increase couple with increased train availability.

For November 2016, the total trips on regular weekdays were 370 which have now increased to 378 services.

Operational excellence was benchmarked also in Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic which was approximately 25,000 commuters.

The trips were increased after the strategic realignment of trains in both platforms of Ghatkopar Metro Station and the value added services provided by the company covering various parameters.

Operational since June 2014, the 11.4 km long Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor with 12 stations is the eighth densest metro line in the world and has helped reduce the commuting time between Versova to Ghatkopar from 90 to 21 minutes.