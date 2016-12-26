Mumbai Police arrest six, seize 35 lakh cash in new notes, 2.5 kg gold

Over Rs 35 lakh cash in new Rs 2,000 notes and 2.5 kg gold have been seized from six persons at Panvel near Mumbai, said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Navi on Saturday night nabbed the six from Adesh circle in Panvel, a senior officer said.

A vehicle carrying six persons was intercepted. During the checking, two of the occupants, Devram Solanki and Kumaram Choudhury, were found in possession of over Rs 35 lakh cash in Rs 2,000 notes, he said.

The duo, both residents of Navi Mumbai, claimed that they run a general store and the money belongs to them, the official added.

The other four, Nanaji Matkare, Raghunath Mohite, Santosh Pawar and Suryakant Kande, were carrying gold biscuits weighing 2.5 kg, he said, adding they are residents of Pune and claimed to be working for jewellery stores.

All the six persons have been handed over to the for further investigation, he added.