Rajinikanth to fail in politics as he is aligning with BJP, DMK foretells
Business Standard

Mumbai pub fire: Two managers of Kamala Mills' 1 Above pub arrested

The massive fire that swept through the pub left 14 people dead and 21 injured.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Kamala Mills fire: BMC crack down on illegally constructed eateries, pubs in Kamala Mills Compound
A bulldozer takes down illegally constructed eateries in Kamala Mills Compound following the fire incident, in Mumbai. BS Photo by Kamlesh Pednekar

Police on Monday arrested two managers of the '1 Above' pub, where a fire claimed 14 lives last week, an official said.

Gibson Lopez (34) and Kevin Bawa (35) were arrested by a team of sleuths from the N M Joshi Marg police station, he said.


Both Lopez and Bawa were working as the managers of the pub, located at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area here.

They were present in the pub when the blaze occurred in the early hours of December 29, but fled without helping the guests, the official said.

"We have arrested both the managers," senior police inspector Ahmad Pathan told PTI.

They have been booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police said.

Both the accused will be produced in a court later in the day, the police said.

The massive fire that swept through the pub left 14 people dead and 21 injured.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 13:05 IST

