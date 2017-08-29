Mumbai rains: Devendra Fadnavis urges residents to stay indoors tomorrow

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an "extremely heavy rainfall" in the next 24 to 48 hours, Maharashtra Chief Minister today urged the people to stay indoors.



He added that only those government employees, who handled critical departments and essential services, would be on duty tomorrow.



"In the wake of the warnings issued by the IMD, those in Mumbai and surrounding areas are advised to stay home, unless there is an emergency," Fadnavis said.According to the MeT forecast, the Mumbai region, Southern Gujarat, North-Central Maharashtra and Goa may receive a over the next 48 hours.The said the low pressure over these regions might be upgraded to a "depression", which would mean more rainfall.The western coast of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, may receive up to 250 mm of rainfall in the next 48 hours.