#AIUpdate: In view of inclement weather due #MumbaiRains, all applicable penalties on re-issuance/date change/no-show/cancellation&refund1/2— Air India (@airindiain) August 30, 2017
charges stands waived of on all tkts issued on/before 29/8/2017 for travel to/from #Mumbai has now been extended till 31st August 2017 2/2— Air India (@airindiain) August 30, 2017
We're extending the waiver for flights on the 30th AUG. #MumbaiRains 1/2 https://t.co/EkZXo0Z5AM— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 29, 2017
#WeatherUpdate Due to poor visibility at Porbandar, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. (1/2)— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 30, 2017
Passengers are requested to cross check their flight status before leaving for the airport. (2/2)— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 30, 2017
3. Local train services resume: The local train services between Kalyan to CSMT have resumed, but with a slow speed, confirmed the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Central Railways (CR) on Wednesday. CR CPRO Sunil Udasi has said that the tracks are still water-logged between the Kurla and the Sion stations as the Mithi river water is overflowing. Udasi also said that the Central Railways is trying its best to manage the situation and hopefully all services would be resuming soon. Mumbai's suburban train network, which carries over 65 lakh passengers a day, is the lifeline of the financial capital.
IN community kitchens providing food @Churchgate, Byculla, Parel/ CST/Worli/Tardeo, Mumbai Central/Dadar/ Mankhurd/Chembur/Malad/ Ghatkopar— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 30, 2017
And here in Mumbai,a friend stuck in a car to the airport for 5 hrs told me that slumdwellers came out to serve stranded people tea&biscuits https://t.co/tzhGobH28Q— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 30, 2017
Dadar Sikh Gurudwara served food & provided shelter all night to Mumbaikars. Sikhs also sent food to Dadar Stn. & Tata Hospital #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OWGR0UkWoM— Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 30, 2017
BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017
* Police Officers and men are present on road and will be there throughout. Ask them for any assistance you need.
If your car is out of fuel/ stranded #Diall100 or 8454999999 or tweet us for free towing till the nearest fuel pump or garage #mumbairains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 30, 2017
1st Train commenced from CST (up) at 8.22 harbour Iine.8.32 CST to Karjat08.08 Kurla to CST #mumbairains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 30, 2017
Vakola water logging is clear now. Traffic on Western Express Highway is clear both on south and north bound.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
Tough time for all because of #MumbaiRains Our brave officers doing their best to assist people. 3 cheers to @MumbaiPolice @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/L4XfVWb3u9— IPS Association (@IPS_Association) August 30, 2017
Heavy rains predicted. Pls get back home & stay safe. Kudos to @MumbaiPolice & others who are out trying to ease the situation. #MumbaiRains— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2017
#MumbaiRains : Ensure safety - Turn off power and gas connection; be alert for gas leaks; don't touch open wires pic.twitter.com/hZk7OGOpXq— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 30, 2017
