Mumbai rains live: Indian Navy puts up four shelters for Mumbaikars

The has put up four for stranded away from their homes due to incessant rains and water logging in the city over the last 36 hours. This is in addition to almost 1700 Defence Civilians, including ladies, being accommodated with the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and 400 civilian employees being accommodated at Anger and Noorbhoy building.

One shelter is located at the Sailors' Institute 'Sagar' at Cooperage which is close to Churchgate station as well as Colaba and Nariman Point areas. The other three shelters are located at the naval base INS Trata at Worli, the naval base INS Hamla at Marve near and the Material Organisation campus at

Contact numbers for the shelters are: Sagar, Cooperage - 22848518, INS Trata, Worli - 24933795, 24920492, INS Hamla, Marve - 29992600, 29992700 and Material Organisation - 8422806253, 25043606.

These shelters will operate to provide a safe haven and basic food, water and first aid for till the situation improves and waters recede.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that there would no relief for the state in the coming hours and heavy showers are expected to continue.

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 297.6mm rain in 9 hours (8:30am-5:30pm), higher than any 24-hour rain in August in a decade.

The traffic in Mumbai has come to a standstill owing to the heavy downpour.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday cancelled the leaves of all its employees and asked them to join their duty in the wake of torrential rains in the city.

According to BMC Control Room, 200 trees/ branches fell and 70 short circuits were reported till Tuesday evening.

Electricity supply failed at Sion Hospital. Resident doctors said only the emergency ward is working.

Central?Railway said that Kopar Khairane-Thane transharbour services and Kalva-Thane suburban services have been suspended due to water logging.

Western Railways said that services between Churchgate and Andheri are still suspended because of heavy rains and water logging (upto 300mm above rail level) between Lower Parel, Elphistone and Dadar.

A tube boat is being used for rescue operations in Dadar,which is facing massive water logging.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that due to IMD warnings, people in Mumbai and areas around the city are advised to stay home unless there is an emergency.

Fadnavis also instructed suspension of toll collection at all Mumbai entry points and sea link till situation is back to normal.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that all educational institutions in Mumbai will remain closed tomorrow.

President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minsiter Rajnath Singh expressed concern over the heavy downpour in Mumbai.

The rains have come when the city is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh pandals have come forward to help out people stranded in the rains. And, Gurudwaras have also come forward to serve langar (food) to needy people.

Siddhivinayak temple is providing shelter, tea and snacks to people stuck in the area.

