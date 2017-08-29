JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Now, athletes can identify prohibited medicines with NPPA, NADA app
Business Standard

Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow

MeT department forecasts heavy rains in Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

People walk along a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
People walk along a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Schools and colleges here will remain closed tomorrow in view of the MeT department forecasting heavy rains in the metropolis.

The city received torrential rains the entire day today and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy showers tomorrow as well.


After taking stock of the situation, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde instructed the colleges and schools to remain shut tomorrow.

"With today's heavy downpour and predictions for heavier rainfall; schools, college authorities instructed to remained closed tomorrow," Tawde tweeted late this evening.

According to a senior official, it is a precautionary measure taken by the state government and once the IMD issued its forecast, the government declared half day working for its employees today.

First Published: Tue, August 29 2017. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements