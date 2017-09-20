Mumbai rains: Train, air services adversely affected; schools shut today

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, in Mumbai, which has led to water-logging in many areas, has stalled the lives of its residents in more than one way.

The Western has cancelled five trains till now. As many as six trains were cancelled and two others were diverted on the Central till 6 a.m. today.

The heavy rains have affected the airlines too. Only the runway No. 14 and 32 of the International Airport are operational for now. All the flights bound for have been diverted to Goa, Bengaluru, and

A total of 56 flights coming to have been diverted.

The airport authorities are also carrying operations to taking out the aircraft that was stuck in mud yesterday during landing.

The University has instructed all the colleges under its jurisdiction to remain closed as per the Education Minister's orders due to an expected heavy downpour.





Even the Dabbawalas will not be working today in the wake of the floods.

"We won't be working today. No Dabba delivery will be done today by Dabbawalas due to rains," said the spokesperson of Dabbawala Association, Subhash Talekar.



Photo: Twitter

Earlier, the Meteorological Department (MeT) has alerted that high tide is expected today afternoon at 12.03 p.m. of 4.5 mm and had also warned for heavy in the next 24 hours.

Mumbai's lifeline local trains services were delayed for 15-20 minutes due to the heavy downpour.

Last evening, the flight operations at the Airport were suspended for nearly half an hour, due to poor visibility and water-logging on the runway.





rain

Reportedly, recorded its second highest rain in September in a span of 12 hours, yesterday.

On August 29, recorded 297.6 mm rain in nine hours (8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.), higher than any 24-hour rain in August in a decade which had brought the city to a halt, as commuters waded through chest-deep waters.



T 2552 - The God's they be angry again .. ! They thunder and lightning loud and now it pours here in .. be safe remain in the house pic.twitter.com/piyizzuczb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 19, 2017

Thoughts with families in rain-hit Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra & western India. Govt & civil society must work together #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 20, 2017

A precautionary holiday has also been announced for the colleges in Metropolitan Region by the State Government #mumbairains — Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 19, 2017

Water logging in Bandra at Railway colony on S V Road. Diversion towards linking road of both directions #MumbaiRains — Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Khar subway has now been opened for traffic #MumbaiRains — Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

