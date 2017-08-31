Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: Death toll rises to 22

The death toll in Mumbai's rose to 22.

The three-storey Husaini building was collapsed on Thursday in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who died in

Taking stock of the situation the Chief Minister also assured that action would be taken in case of any negligence in the incident.

The Chief Minister visited the accident spot and also ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter.

"Action will be taken in case of any negligence. I am personally monitoring the situation," Fadnavis told the media here.

The Chief Minister also directed the (BMC) Commissioner to focus on immediate medical assistance to the injured persons.

At least 10 people have been injured after Husaini building, located near J J junction in the Pakmodia Street of Mumbai's Dongri area, collapsed at around 3:30 pm.

The injured people have been admitted to the J J hospital for the medical treatment.

As of now 30 people have been rescued from the debris and the rescue operation is still underway.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the police team, a team of the Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire brigade and ambulances.