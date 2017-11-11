Mumbai's Sassoon Docks, now a walkable art district

Once you’re in the general area of Sassoon Docks in Mumbai, getting there is easy: just follow your nose. The olfactory hints grow stronger past the red and white archway, as you do some quick-stepping to avoid the strewn prawn shells that litter the way to the jetty. But few take this short walk by the warehouses, save the amateur photographer, curious visitor or restaurant owner. It’s precisely this that the St+art India Foundation is trying to change with its art project. An artwork by Yok and Sheryo. Photo: Akshath Nauriyal. “Sassoon ...