Mumbai stampede: Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased

Maharashtra Chief Minister on Friday promised to take strict action against those responsible for the tragic stampede in that claimed at least 22 lives and announced Rs five lakh for the next of the kins of the deceased.



Fadnavis, who is on a two-day investor-interaction visit to Singapore, expressed condolences and said, "My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones."



He said he was saddened and shocked to know about the tragic stampede this morning on a foot-over-bridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations in"Enquiry will be conducted by Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways and necessary, strict action will be taken," he tweeted.He announced Rs 5 lakh for the next of the kins of the deceased."All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the Government of Maharashtra," he said.Railway Minister has reached and ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede.Fadnavis said he had spoken to Chief Secretary and city police commissioner and told them to reach the hospital to monitor and ensure that everyone gets all the help.