Mumbai stampede: PM Modi, is bullet train really needed, ask Twitter users

-
ALSO READForget terrorists, Railways is killing us: Raj Thackeray on Mumbai stampede 22 killed, 30 injured in stampede near Mumbai's Elphinstone Station Railways assured Sachin Tendulkar of a new bridge at Elphinstone in 2016 35 trains a day: India to get its first bullet train by 2022; here are the details Discounting the bullet train
-
bullet train is cool, but basic infrastructure first.— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) September 30, 2017
— Nadia Asif (@Nadiassay) September 30, 2017
A failed monorail; a bullet train; crores on Shivaji statue. But to maintain foot bridges, Maharashtra govt doesn’t have money #Elphinstone
— Devang Mehta (@Dev_cmehta) September 29, 2017
Sir ji, Bullet train is literally free gift from Japan. Any country will grab this with both hands but in India we have people like u..
— Dhiraj Singh (@DSSehravat) September 30, 2017
#Railway infrastructure improvement must be on priority than #BulletTrain .#ElphinstoneStampede
Political Reactions
Indian Railway's old & overburdened infrastructure urgently needs renovation & replacement. It must be the priority rather then bullet train— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 29, 2017
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2017
Bullet train will be like demonetisation. It will kill everything else including safety.
Railways should spend on safety, better infrastructure and better facilities. Not on bullet train.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2017
Elphinstone stampede is a grim reminder of failing rail infrastructure which causes weekly derailments. But PM busy with 1L Cr bullet train https://t.co/r9LgGgsMFj— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 29, 2017
We don't want a #BulletTrain @narendramodi— Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) September 29, 2017
Just repair our tracks and stations! #Elphinstone
Nothing needs to be said. Thank you Modi Ji for the bullet-train in advance. #HappyDussehra , Sir! pic.twitter.com/cQKOvWvPre— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 30, 2017
Bullet train supporters
Some geniuses said. Why not use #BulletTrain money to repair broken things?— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) September 30, 2017
Guys.. when you get a car loan, you can't use it for tap repair.
— Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) September 29, 2017
No words to express anguish over the bridge tragedy. But linking it to the Bullet train & other developmental projects is absolutely foolish
— Devang Mehta (@Dev_cmehta) September 29, 2017
Sir ji, Bullet train is literally free gift from Japan. Any country will grab this with both hands but in India we have people like u..
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU