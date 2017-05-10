Murder of Army officer Ummer Fayaz a 'dastardly act of cowardice': Jaitley

Condemning the abduction and of Army officer Lieutenant by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's district, Union Defence Minister on Tuesday dubbed it a 'dastardly act of '

Taking to Twitter Jaitley said, "Abduction & of Lt. by terrorists in is a dastardly act of This young officer from J&K was a role model."



Asserting that the deceased officer was an exceptional sportsperson, Jaitley said his sacrifice reiterates nation's commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley

Expressing grief over the incident, he further condoled the death of the officer.The young Indian Army officer who was abducted and then brutally killed by terrorists was cremated with full honours in Sursun in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant from RAJRIF unit in Akhnoor had gone to attend the wedding of his uncle's daughter at Batapura (Near Behibagh) on Tuesday, from where he was reportedly abducted by terrorists and today morning his bullet-riddled body was found at Harmen, said the Army in a statement.



His mortal remains underwent postmortem at the District Hospital in and were subsequently brought to Sursun for burial with full military honours.

Lt. Fayaz was commissioned on 10th December 2016 from the Defence Academy and was set to head for the Young Officers Course in September this year.

"He was part of the Hockey Team of NDA, excellent volleyball player. He was physically tough and the troops enjoyed being with him," the Army said.

The police said that the officer was shot by terrorists five times in an orchard.

His body was found lying by a local at Harman orchard and subsequently, after being informed, the police rushed to the spot.