The murder of the mother and daughter of a journalist in has been solved by the local police, which on Monday said that it has solved the killing 12 hours after the crime was committed. (50) and one-year-old Risha were killed on Saturday evening and their bodies were put in a gunny bag and thrown into a nullah at Bhadura in Dighori, in Nagpur, at around 11 in the night, police said. Kamble and Rashi, mother and daughter of local scribe Ravikant Kamble, were missing since Saturday evening, police added. How and why the crime was committed Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe told news agency PTI that Ganesh Rambaran Shahu (26), a resident of Pawanputra Nagar area, was arrested, adding that the victim and Shahu had fought over chit fund money on Saturday evening at the latter's house. In the course of the altercation, the woman fell from the stairs, after which Shahu slit her throat, Bodkhe said. He added that the toddler, who was with Kamble at the time, was killed by Shahu to stop her wails. "He later put the bodies in a sack and disposed of it in a nullah," Bodkhe said. "Usha and Rashi had gone missing since last evening. Their bodies with injury marks were found in a nullah in Bahadura area around 10.30 am today," a police officer said on Sunday.

"It is suspected that they were killed with a sharp weapon...," he had added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne told news agency PTI that was involved in the money-lending business.

"Usha (along with her grand-daughter) went to a jewellery shop near her house around 5.30 pm on Saturday. Her husband tried calling her when they didn't return for quite some time, but her mobile phone was switched off. Around 10 pm, her son informed the police when he returned from his work," DCP Bharne said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, the DCP had said.

As of Sunday, further investigations in the case were underway, the official said.