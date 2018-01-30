JUST IN
Murshidabad accident: 27 killed as bus falls into deep canal in West Bengal

According to reports, at least 10 women and two children were among the dead

ANI  |  Murshidabad 

Bus accident, West Bengal
Photo: ANI Twitter

The death toll in Monday's bus accident in West Bengal's Murshidabad district has risen to 37 after more bodies were fished out later in the day.

The incident took place when the bus carrying 50 passengers, enroute to Malda district, fell into a deep canal in the wee hours of yesterday after breaking the railings of Balighat bridge, near the Domkal subdivision.

According to reports, at least 10 women and two children were among the dead.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), engaged in the rescue operations, has pulled out the whole bus from the canal with the help of four cranes.

Reportedly, there have been some clashes too, after locals complained of slowness in rescuing efforts; however, the normalcy has been restored in the area as of now.
First Published: Tue, January 30 2018. 06:51 IST

