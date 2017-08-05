Muscles, not brain, may be behind sleep disorders

The answer to combat sleep
disorders may not be in the brain, say scientists who have found that a protein present in the muscles
can lessen the effects of sleep
loss.
Researchers from University of Texas Southwestern in the US demonstrated how a circadian clock protein in the muscle — BMAL1
— regulates the length and manner of sleep
in mice.
The surprising revelation challenges the widely accepted notion that the brain
controls all aspects of sleep, they said.
The team found that while the protein’s presence or absence in the brain
had little effect on sleep
recovery, mice with higher levels of BMAL1
in their muscles
recovered from sleep
deprivation more quickly.
Removing BMAL1
from the muscle severely disrupted normal sleep, leading to an increased need for sleep, deeper sleep, and a reduced ability to recover, researchers said.
"These studies show that factors in muscles
can signal to the brain
to influence sleep.
If similar pathways exist in people, this would provide new drug targets for the treatment of sleep
disorders,” said Joseph S Takahashi, Chairman of Neuroscience at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
"This finding is completely unexpected and changes the ways we think sleep
is controlled," Takahashi added. The study was published in the journal eLife
.
