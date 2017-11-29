Musharraf praising LeT, JuD, Hafiz Saeed a 'tragic moment': Farooq Abdullah

Conference (NC) chief on Wednesday condemned former president over his statement in support of terror outfits, the (LeT) and the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), and termed it as 'a tragic moment.'

"I feel sad that a man of his integrity, who has been the chief of the Army as well as the president, has praised something like this. It is a tragic moment," Abdullah told ANI.

He added, "Any terrorist outfit is going to destroy not only their country, but every other country where terrorism is being promoted. I'm sorry if the ex-president of thinks the LeT was going to protect Islam."

He also called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to devise ways to initiate talks with the neighbouring nation to combat the problem "which has been there for the last 70 years," and suggested for both countries to forget the past.

"Time has come when the prime minister speaks that we have to find a solution which will be better. Time has come to start finding ways of talking with and finding a solution which will be in the interest of people of Pakistan, India, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Abdullah said, adding the people were paying the price for the rift between the two countries.

Abdullah further contended that "wars have not solved situations, nor have they given us any solutions."

Earlier in the day, former president came out in support of the terror groups, the (LeT) and the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), saying they were the biggest force against the Indian Army in Kashmir.

Speaking on Pakistan's ARY News, Musharraf also said he liked the global terrorist, JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, and that he had met him.

