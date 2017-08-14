Muslim cleric opposes mandatory Independence Day directive for madarsas

A Muslim cleric has opposed the government orders making it mandatory for to unfurl flag and sing anthem on Independence Day.

and Madhya Pradesh have directed the in the state to unfurl the flag and sing the anthem on August 15.

Speaking to ANI, Mufti Mukkaram, a cleric from Delhi, said such orders shouldn't be passed which question the loyalty and patriotism of the Muslims.

"Such orders give a wrong impression about Muslims. We unfurl the flag a day or two before Independence Day. But to doubt theMuslims or looking at them with suspicion is wrong," Mukkaram said.

He argued that it is objectionable for people to believe that Muslims are not patriotic or are anti-nationals.

"We (Muslims) have contributed a lot to the country. There should be no reason to cast any doubts over our patriotism." He added.

Earlier on August 11, Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board has followed in the Madrasa Shiksha Parishad's footsteps and has ordered all 256 madrasas in the state to unfurl the flag and recite the anthem on August 15.

The Madrasa Board on Friday directed the youth to follow the order, record the video, click pictures of the event and send it to the chairman of the board.

The board has also asked the students to take out a ' Tiranga rally' on the day.

