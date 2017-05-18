Muslim women can opt out of triple talaq: AIMPLB to Supreme Court

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Thursday informed the Supreme Court
that it has decided to issue an advisory to Qazis to give an option to Muslim women to opt out of instant triple talaq
before giving consent for nikaah.
The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Abdul Nazeer was told that the AIMPLB
would file an affidavit before the court stating its decision.
The AIMPLB
decision comes a day after the top court asked it to consider giving an option to Muslim women to deny prospective husbands the option of triple talaq
ahead of nikah.
Addressing the constitution bench, AIMPLB's senior counsel Kapil Sibal said he had a meeting with the Board members and they have decided to issue an advisory to Qazis across the country.
That the bride has opted out of triple talaq
would be recorded in the Nikaah Nama, he said.
