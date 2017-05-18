Muslim women can opt out of triple talaq: AIMPLB to Supreme Court

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Thursday informed the that it has decided to issue an advisory to Qazis to give an option to Muslim women to opt out of instant before giving consent for nikaah.

The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Abdul Nazeer was told that the would file an affidavit before the court stating its decision.

The decision comes a day after the top court asked it to consider giving an option to Muslim women to deny prospective husbands the option of ahead of nikah.

Addressing the constitution bench, AIMPLB's senior counsel Kapil Sibal said he had a meeting with the Board members and they have decided to issue an advisory to Qazis across the country.

That the bride has opted out of would be recorded in the Nikaah Nama, he said.