Muslims, Dalits done, 'they' are now targeting our children, says Kejriwal

The forces that "killed and burnt Dalits" are now "intruding into our homes, coming after our children", said, condemning the attack on a school bus by a mob protesting the release of 'Padmaavat' in Gurgaon. Kejriwal said it was imperative to "speak up" against "divisive forces" as people cannot afford to remain silent anymore like "they were" when and were targeted in the country in the past. "I appeal to everyone. We cannot afford to remain silent anymore. They killed Muslims, burnt alive, thrashed them. Today, they have started pelting our children with stones, have started intruding into our homes.

Don't remain silent now, speak up," Kejriwal said. The was speaking at a state-level event to celebrate at north Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium here. In the nearly 40-minute-long speech, marked by a combative tone, Kejriwal said it was a matter of "shame" that school children have pelted with stones a few kilometres away from the capital ahead of the Kejriwal said people involved in yesterday's incident should be given strong punishments, "harsher than the punishment Lord Rama had given to Ravana". "It is the land of Rama, Krishna, Gautam Budhha, Mahavira, Guru Nanak, Kabir and Meera, followers of Prophet Mohammad and Jesus Christ. I want to ask were the people who hurled stones Hindus, or Christians? Which religion preaches violence against children? "I am raising this issue ahead of with a heavy heart as I love my nation. I cannot see such violence in the country. People here love their country and want peace and love. I request the powers at the Centre (Hukum marano), please spare us," he said.