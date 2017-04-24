Muslims too don't want mosque at Ayodhya site: RSS leader

Muslims will never accept such a mosque which is in the name of a person, says Indresh Kumar

Pitching for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, senior leader Indresh Kumar on Monday claimed that Muslims themselves do not want a mosque to be built at the disputed site as it will be "unholy" for them.



"Muslims will never accept such a mosque which is in the name of a person. All those who believe in Islam say such a mosque is unholy (napak) and we will never accept it," he said, adding that the mosque is in the name of Mughal emperor Babur.



He was addressing a seminar organised to spread awareness about the issue of security.



Claiming that a revolution for the construction of a Ram temple has started, Kumar, the head of the RSS-affiliated Muslim Jagran Manch, said all those who support peace, harmony, truth and are nationalists, will favour a temple at the



The Supreme had recently allowed a plea for restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

Press Trust of India