Must watch! All-Williams Aus Open women's final as Serena and Venus clash

On Saturday, sisters Serena and Venus Williams meet in their first grand slam final in 8 years

When it comes to tennis rivalries, those among women of the game are as fierce as men in business, if not more. And when it’s Serena and facing off on the court, you are assured of an exciting contest.



As the finale draws near, all eyes are now on the clash between the Williams on Saturday, their first final against each other since 2009, when Serena had won in straight sets. Overall, in their nearly two decades at the top of the sport, it will be the ninth occasion when Venus, 36, will be playing against her sibling, one year her junior, in a final. Also, at 71 years, the combined age of the two finalists will be the highest for any final in the open era.



The Williams’ rivalry, in importance and longevity, is reminiscent of Chris Evert-Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf-Monica Seles rivalries in the past. In total, Venus and have met 26 times in tournament finals, eight of which were finals. In matches, they have clashed 13 times overall.



At the peak of their rivalry, during the so-called Serena Slam from 2002 to 2003, Serena won four back-to-back grand slams – all of them by beating her sister in the finals. Venus last registered a win by defeating Serena in 2008 final. That was also Venus’s last title; her performance has slipped since, as she has struggled with autoimmune disorder, which causes fatigue and joint pain, since 2011.



Here’s a snapshot of the eight finals between Venus and Serena Williams:



#1. US Open 2001



In the first between in 117 years, lifted her second straight US Open championship trophy by beating Serena 6-2, 6-4.



#2. 2002 French Open



became the French Open champion after winning against her sister 7-5, 6-3. Venus and Serena were ranked No 1 and No 2, respectively, in that tournament. This was the first time in history of the sport that occupied top two singles spots in world rankings.



#3. 2002 Wimbledon



came in the tournaments as a two-time defending champion but was defeated in the final by Serena, 7–6 (7–4), 6–3. Serena claimed the World No 1 ranking for the first time after winning this tournament.



#4. 2002 US Open



Venus Williams, again, was the defending champion, and this was Serena’s first tournament as World No 1. Serena beat Venus in the final, 6–4, 6–3 to register her third consecutive title, and the second consecutive one without losing a set.



#5. 2003 Australian Open



Serena defeated 7–6 (7–4), 3–6, 6–4 in the final to win the title. It was her fourth straight triumph, and with this victory she also completed the ‘Serena Slam’.



#6. 2003 Wimbledon



Top-seeded defeated her elder sister Venus 4–6, 6–4, 6–2 in the final to defend her title for a second year in a row.



#7. 2008



It was after a break of five years that Serena and Venus set up a sister slam show in a final. Venus and Serena smacked big serves, hit hard strokes from all angles and chased down seemingly unreachable balls, like no one else did. In the end, Venus beat Serena 7-5, 6-4.



#8. 2009



again came into the tournament as a two-time defending champion but lost to her sister Serena in the final 7–6 (7–3), 6–2.

Pratyush Raj