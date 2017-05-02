Mutilated soldier Prem Sagar's daughter demands '50 heads in return'

Shattered and traumatised with the news of her father's horrific death at the hands of the Pakistani Army in Krishna Ghatti, Jammu and Kashmir, the daughter of Border Security Force (BSF) head constable Prem Sagar on Tuesday demanded '50 heads in return' of her father's life.

"His sacrifice should not be forgotten, we want 50 heads in return for his life," said Saroj while consoling her mother, who was still coming to terms with her husband's gruesome death.

The relatives of the late soldier also rebuked the Centre's 'lax attitude' against Pakistan, and asserted that due to the government's inaction, such brutalities were happening again.

"The government is not acting properly on such issues. We should retaliate to this inhuman act of Pakistan; the Centre should not just sit idle and let carry on its atrocities," said the constable's relative.

"I am proud of my brother that he sacrificed his life for the nation, but is it very heart-wrenching the way he has been beheaded by the military," said Dayashanker.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan's brutal Border Action Team (BAT) again mutilated the bodies of two Indian on Monday in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control, where they had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj in 2013.

The confirmed the involvement of the in the gruesome act beheading Indian soldier.

"Pak Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Simultaneously, a action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Army will be appropriately responded," read the Indian Army's statement.

It is the same Krishna Ghati sector where the Pakistani had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj and badly severed the head of Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh of 13 Rajputana Rifles, on January 8, 2013.

killed terrorist Anwar Khan in August 2015 in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir. He was part of a 15 member team of Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in the team that killed Hemraj and Sudhakar.

In fact, the is a brutal and barbaric arm of Army. Its actions along the Line of Control (LOC) may be not in public domain, but the has been bearing its brunt for long. The raiding members of are specially instructed not be caught on the Indian side.

Defence experts say that the Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) forms the which employs highly trained terrorists for Trans-LoC action up to a depth of 1 to 3 kilometres.

In February 2000, seven months after the Kargil War, a Pakistani killed seven Indian in Nowshera in Rajouri district. The army was shocked to discover the headless body of a soldier, Sepoy Bhausaheb Talekar.

Defence experts say that the Pakistani beheads and mutilate the bodies of Indian to terrorise troops and wage psychological warfare.