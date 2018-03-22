Muzaffarnagar riots: Yogi govt moves to withdraw cases against BJP leaders

The 2013 took a new turn when the government initiated the process on withdrawal of all 131 cases, including 13 of murder and 11 of attempt to murder in both Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. Documents seen by The Indian Express revealed that the government withdrew cases that included charges against IPC sections related to "heinous" crimes for which an accused, if found guilty can be sentenced to up to seven years in jail. Moreover, there are 16 cases under section 153 A on charges of promoting enmity on religious grounds, and two under section 295 A for deliberate and malicious acts intended to insult a religion or religious beliefs. Earlier, the state government had sent out letters to the Muzaffarnagar DM and SSP asking for their views on the withdrawal of criminal cases against BJP leaders who were allegedly involved in the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 that rendered more than 50,000 homeless and left 63 dead. The cases were filed against UP minister Suresh Rana, former Union minister Sanjiv Balyan, MP Bhartendu Singh, MLA Umesh Malik and party leader Sadhvi Prachi. In the January 5 letter to the district magistrate, Special Secretary, Department of Justice, Raj Singh has sought information on 13 points, including whether the cases could be withdrawn in public interest. ALSO READ: UP govt mulls withdrawing Muzaffarnagar riots cases against BJP leaders The letter also sought the opinion of the Muzaffarnagar senior superintendent of police. Though the leaders have not been named in the letter, the file numbers pertaining to the cases against them have been mentioned in it. Speaking to The Indian Express, Balyan said that in the list presented to the Chief Minister, all the accused were Hindus. ALSO READ: Muzaffarnagar riots: Court quashes warrants against Sangit Som, 3 others One of the points stated, “In connection with the withdrawal of cases, your clear opinion on public interest with reason.” Balyan also told The Indian Express that, “In the meeting with the Chief Minister last month, I requested him to consider the withdrawal of 179 cases in which over 850 Hindus were held accused. All these cases were registered in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts.

We had been preparing the list for a while now. The cases include those of arson, attempt to murder and damage of properties but not murder."