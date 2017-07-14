Myanmar key pillar in India's 'Act East' policy: Modi to Army chief Hliang

Prime Minister on Friday described as a "key pillar" of India's 'Act East' policy and expressed his firm commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries with respect to all areas.

He made the comments when Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services called on him in New Delhi, a PMO statement said.

Hliang briefed the prime minister about bilateral defence and security cooperation, the statement said.

The prime minister appreciated the close cooperation between the armed forces of and Myanmar, it added.

During the meeting, Myanmar's military chief condemned the recent terrorist attack on pilgrims of Amarnath yatra in Kashmir and expressed his sincere condolences for the victims, the statement said.

also conveyed his condolences at the loss of lives of armed forces personnel and their families in the tragic air crash of June 7.

