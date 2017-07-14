Myanmar key pillar in India's 'Act East' policy: Modi to Army chief Hliang

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Services Sr Gen U Min Aung Hliang with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described Myanmar as a "key pillar" of India's 'Act East' policy and expressed his firm commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries with respect to all areas.

He made the comments when Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Services Sr Gen U Min Aung Hliang called on him in New Delhi, a PMO statement said.

Hliang briefed the prime minister about bilateral defence and security cooperation, the statement said.

The prime minister appreciated the close cooperation between the armed forces of India and Myanmar, it added.

During the meeting, Myanmar's military chief condemned the recent terrorist attack on pilgrims of Amarnath yatra in Kashmir and expressed his sincere condolences for the victims, the statement said.

Modi also conveyed his condolences at the loss of lives of Myanmar armed forces personnel and their families in the tragic air crash of June 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

